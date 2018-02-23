Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will meet today

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents will be meeting this morning at 9 o’clock to decide on the room and board rates in the 2019 financial year.

Other things on the agenda are the dual credit, dual enrollment and early college credit tuition rates.

There’s also talk of raising textbook rental fees.

They’ll also decide on whether or not to go on into a closed meeting in order to discuss the status of certain staff.

The university is in the midst of making decisions about their budget needs this year and next.