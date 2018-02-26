Addy awards recognize Mississippi River Radio Creative Services Director Bryan Young
|CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. –
Local advertising was recognized by the organization Tri-State Advertising & Marketing Professionals on Friday at their annual American Advertising Awards Show.
132 advertising projects created during 2017 were judged in the event. Tri-State AMP presented ADDY Awards to professionals and Southeast Missouri State University students in Cape Girardeau.
Creative Services director at Mississippi River Radio Bryan Young won an ADDY at the show.