Monday, February 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Adrienne Satterly, who lost the custody of her Georgia home in a divorce, so she decided to burn it down and ended up burning down three more and damaging 16 others.

Satterly had recently lost her home to her ex-husband in a bitter divorce battle.

She decided that if she couldn’t live there, nobody could and set fire to it.

She then left the house with her two cats.

Authorities say she walked for over an hour to a local Walmart, where she called 911 to report the fire.

Her home was one of four houses that were destroyed, while 16 others suffered damage.

Luckily, only one person was injured in the massive fire.

Police arrested Satterly, who was charged with 14 counts of first-degree arson and three counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Two dogs and one cat died as a result of the fire.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Car thief Troy Miller, 46, who fail to convince officers he was actor Matthew McConaughey… primarily because there was not much of a resemblance.

Pennsylvania State Police allege that a man claiming to be Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey tried to steal a car.

While authorities were taking Miller into custody, he continued to insist he was McConaughey, but refused to provide any sort of ID.

Along with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, he faces charges of false identification to law enforcement authorities, loitering and prowling at night.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Barbara Woodward, 56, a rich widow in England, who failed in her plea to have a drunk-driving ban to be lifted because her driveway is a quarter mile long.

Woodward was arrested for drunk driving three times and is not allowed to drive.

Woodward and her lawyer went to court to plead the walk from her door to the main road has caused her great discomfort and asked for the ban to be lifted.

She had also asked be spared doing community service work, claiming it would “put her in an alien surrounding” as she never worked in her life and warned it would “make her feel uncomfortable and out of her depth.”

Their request was met with laughter by the judge.