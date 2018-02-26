State Senate Hoskins talks about how difficult it will be for Gov. Greitens to fulfill duties while under indictment

Warrensburg GOP State Senator Denny Hoskins says it will be difficult for Governor Eric Greitens to govern while under indictment in St. Louis City. Hoskins says lawmakers are in the middle of the session, adding that he wants to “get back to the business of the state”:

Hoskins also says he believes in innocence until proven guilty. Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson and other House leaders will be naming a bipartisan group of House members to investigate the charge against Greitens. The GOP governor is blasting the Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney, saying she “uses her office to score political points.”