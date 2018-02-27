Candidate filing is open now

Candidate filing for the primary this August opens today. U.S. and state offices must file in person and can do so at the Secretary of State’s office in Jefferson City.

Filing is open from 8 o’clock this morning to 5 o’clock this evening. After the first day of filing, candidates are placed on the ballot in the same order in which they filed.

The primary is August 7.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Secretary of State’s Office’s Election Division at 800-669-8683.