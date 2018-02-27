Cape Girardeau County woman arraigned for exploiting the elderly

A Cape Girardeau County woman was in court on accusations of exploiting the elderly.

A woman told police that Rhonda Wessel was taking advantage of her 83 year old mother.

The victim mother was found to have a negative checking account balance, and it appears that in 2016, Wessel took more than $36000 from her.

The woman said Wessel was a good friend of her mother’s and had taken her to doctor’s appointments.

Wessel received checks from the elderly woman, and Wessel would fill out the dollar amount on the check, without the older woman ever knowing what it was worth.

Wessel was arraigned Monday.