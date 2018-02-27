Missouri House Committee to Investigate Charge Against Governor Greitens

Missouri House Republican leaders have appointed State Representative Jay Barnes as the chairman of a bipartisan House committee that will investigate the charge against Governor Eric Greitens. Barnes, a Jefferson City Republican, tells the Capitol Press Corps the committee will question witnesses on both sides:

Barnes says the committee will focus “on the underlying facts of the indictment and the circumstances surrounding them.” Kimberling City GOP State Representative Don Phillips, a retired Missouri state trooper, will serve as the committee’s vice chair. The committee’s two Democrats are Gina Mitten and Tommie Pierson Jr., both of St. Louis.