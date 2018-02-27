Missouri House considers new proposal loosening gun restraints

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House committee is considering a proposal that could allow concealed guns in hospitals, amusement parks, bars and other locations where guns are currently banned.

That bill and seven others were discussed during a packed public hearing Monday.

Nineteen other gun bills are also in the Legislature’s pipeline, and all but one was introduced before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a little less than two weeks ago.

Several of the bills discussed Monday would expand gun rights while others would generally restrict gun use. One bill would offer tax breaks for citizens who took a firearms class. The debate is ongoing.