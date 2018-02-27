Six tornadoes touch down in area; Sixty-six homes damaged in Malden

Six tornadoes touched down across the area on Saturday.

These places included Malden, Matthews; and Lone Oak , Murray, near Bell City, Kentucky; and Union City Tennessee.

Red Cross crews are being stationed at some locations.

A total of 66 homes were damaged and four people were injured when tornado hit Malden Saturday.

SEMA is studying the area, and have said it was an EF2 tornado and had wind speeds of 115 mph.

The Red Cross will be at the Community Center at noon to help victims.

If you can help the area with its recovery, please contact the Malden City Hall.

There will also be assistance for those in Matthews in need of help after being hit Saturday also.