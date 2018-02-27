Tuesday, February 27th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Authorities in Britain, who bragged on YouTube about their haul of 70,000 counterfeit cigarettes—however, their detailed video helped thieves to pinpoint the exact location.

The YouTube video posted by Trading Standards bragged about a seizure of £10,000 of illegal tobacco.

However, the video provided too many clues that allowed thieves to work out the precise location and then cut a hole into the container.

They then made off with the entire haul valued at $13,968.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Ivan Bakh, 61, who was arrested for taking target practice in his Florida apartment because several bullets went through the his wall and into his neighbors’ apartment.

Bakh’s neighbors called police after awakening to a loud bang and finding holes in their bedroom and living-room walls.

Police officers went to Bakh’s apartment and reported seeing holes in the wall he shared with his neighbors, as well as several books taped together with a red target drawn on them.

Police say they also found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Bakh was charged with firing a weapon in public and shooting into a dwelling.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Justin Stahmer, 39, who is going to prison for four years because he broadcasted a false “man overboard” distress signal, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded in full force.

Stahmer was drunk and out of gas in the Chesapeake Bay and needed to be rescued, but instead to telling authorities his situation, he broadcasted “man overboard.”

In response, the Coast Guard sent a 45-foot rescue boat, an 87-foot cutter and a rescue helicopter into the

dark of night to search for an endangered boater, who never existed.

A jury convicted Stahmer last year in U.S. District Court in Norfolk of making a false distress call and threatening a coast guardsman, who came to help.

Last week a judge sentenced Stahmer to more than four years in federal prison. He also was ordered to pay $56,704 in restitution.