Candidates file for state senator

Yesterday was the first day of filing in the run for mid-term elections.

Republican State representative Kathy Swan will being running for re-election against Democratic candidate and St. James AME pastor Renita Green in District 147.

State Perryville Republican, Rep. Rick Francis in District 145 also will be running for re-election, and faces Democrat Ronald Pember, of Fredericktown, Missouri.

In the 8th district, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith will square off against Democrat Kathy Ellis of Festus and Libertarian Jonathan Shell of Fredericktown.

Incumbent state rep. Donna Lichteneggar in District 146 has reached her term-limit, so Republicans Tony LaForest of Jackson and Barry Hovis of Cape Girardeau filed as candidates for District 146 state representative.