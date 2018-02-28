Cape Girardeau sues contractor for late completion

Persons Construction of Poplar Bluff has been sued by the City of Cape Girardeau for not completing the Veterans Memorial Drive by the April 12, 2017 deadline.

The suit is for over $314,000 in damages because of the missed deadline.

Persons Constructions was given the project in January of 2016, and began the project that February.

Despite extensions given to the contractors, the company still didn’t have the project done.

The project was finally completed July of last year.