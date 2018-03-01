KY Highway Water Over Road Report (D1) at 4:00 p.m. 2/28/2018
Crittenden County
KY 91 @ 11.26mm- Cave-in-Rock Ferry CLOSED due to High Water
KY 135 is CLOSED near the 4mm in Sawmill Hollow
KY 1917/Wolf Creek Rd is CLOSED at the 1.5mm and 3.35mm- Signs Posted
KY 120 is CLOSED at the 15.9mm near the Tradewater Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster Line
KY 132 is CLOSED at the Tradewater River Bridge at the Crittenden-Webster County Line
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 5.4mm east of the Tolu Community- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 7.35 mile marker just east of Tolu- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 12mm at the Hurricane Creek “One Lane” Bridge just west of KY 91- signs posted
KY 135 is CLOSED at the 6.6mm at the east edge of Tolu at the Claylick Creek Bridge- signs posted
KY 387 is CLOSED at the 3.5mm near the End of State Maintenance at Riverfront Park
KY 365 has High Water signs posted at the 7.7mm at the Tradewater Bridge- Likely to close tonight sometime
Fulton County
KY 1129/Adams Rd is CLOSED at the 5 to 9mm- signs posted
KY 1129 is CLOSED at 2 to4mm South of KY 94- signs posted
KY 2140 Is CLOSED at the 2 to 4mm between KY 1129 and KY 94- signs posted
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to high water at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354)
Graves County
KY 80 West has High Water signs posted at the 9.6mm
KY 97 has High Water signs posted at the 15.8mm
US 45 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the Graves-Hickman Co. Line
KY 2194 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm
KY 348 is CLOSED between KY 450/Oaks Rd and the Graves-McCracken Line
KY 1820 is CLOSED at the 5 to 7 mm- Signs Posted
KY 849 is CLOSED at 2.3mm just East of Lowes due to a floodwater damage at a bridge end
Hickman County
KY 123 is CLOSED between the 14 and 16mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
Livingston County
KY 137/River Rd is CLOSED from 0.0mm near US 60 extending northward to 15.45mm at KY 133 due to Water Over Road along much of this section
KY 133 is CLOSED at the 18.6 to 18.7mm near the KY 137 intersection at Berrys Ferry- signs posted
KY 137 has High Water signs posted at the 19.5 to 19.6
KY 917 is CLOSED at 7 to 7.2mm- signs posted
KY 917 is CLOSED at the 3.8 to 3.9mm- signs posted
KY 917 has High Water signs posted at the 3 to 4mm
KY 70 is CLOSED at the 7 to 8.5mm at the McCormick Creek Bridge- Signs Posted
KY 1608 is CLOSED at the 2.2 to 2.8mm at Bayou Creek- Signs Posted
KY 453/Iuka Road is CLOSED at the 14.4 to 14.5mm just south of Smithland- Signs Posted
KY 1433 has High Water signs posted at 4 to 5mm where water is on the roadway in several places- signs posted
Lyon County
KY 819/Sunshine Loop is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 295/Lake Barkley Dr is CLOSED at the west edge of Old Kuttawa due to a landslide at 1.2mm
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED between the 0 and 1.2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED between the 1 and 2mm Due to Water Over Road- Signs Posted
KY 787/Bryant Ford is CLOSED between the 0 and 2mm at the McCracken-Marshall County Line
KY 131/Said Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to2.5mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
KY 348 has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm at the McCracken-Graves Line
KY 450/Oaks Road has High Water signs posted at the 0-1mm near the KY 1255/Bonds Rd intersection
KY 1420/Noble Rd is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm- signs posted
US 45-Business/Kentucky Ave in PADUCAH One Westbound Lane Blocked by Building Collapse at South 3rd Street
KY 1954/Husbands Rd is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm Between KY 999/Krebs Station Rd and Clarkline Rd
KY 1565 has High Water signs posted at the 4 to 6mm between US 60 and KY 348- signs posted
KY 3075/Lydon Rd is CLOSED at the 0-1mm- signs posted
KY 305/Old Cairo Road is CLOSED between the 5 and 6mm between KY 725/Woodville Rd and KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Rd.- Signs Posted
KY 284/Old Benton Rd is CLOSED at the 3.3mm near Reidland- signs posted
Trigg County
KY 1507 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to Water Over Road- Signs posted