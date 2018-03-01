Man arrested for connection in robbery and stabbing in Murray, KY

A Clarksville, Tennessee man, 22-year-old Maurice Redmond, was arrested in Kentucky on connections to a stabbing Tuesday.

18-year-old Trajan Yates was also arrested.

Police got a call about a stabbing on South 15th street in Murray Kentucky. The victim 24-year old Dalvin Dixon had visible stab wounds and was transported to the emergency room.

The two suspects reportedly broken into Dixon’s home wearing ski masks, and police say it was not a random crime.