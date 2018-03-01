Man arrested for domestic assault in Jackson

Last Thursday, Jackson police were called to the 700 block of Oak St for reported domestic assault.

A male suspect managed to leave the scene before police arrived, and police were unable to find him.

The next day, police returned to the address to continue the investigation, and there they found the suspect, 59-year old Steven Pettigrew, and arrested him. Pettigrew has been charged with a two felonies, for assault and resisting arrest.

Bond has been set at $20,000.