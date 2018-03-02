Ameren Accelerator deadline for start-up companies is March 9
The Ameren Accelerator, partnership between the University of Missouri System and the Ameren Corporation, UMSL Acclerate and Capital innovators, will be accepting applications from energy tech startup companies until March 9.
Between five and seven start-up companies will get an investment of $100,000. Ameren Accelerator will also be providing them with guidance in technical work and networking, among other things, over the course of 12 weeks.