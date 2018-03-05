Monday, March 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Marwan Al Ebadi, 28, and Salma Hourieh, 29, two shoplifters in Phoenix, who were arrested after they ran from the police and jumped a fence into a police station parking lot.

The pair were caught stealing from a gas station, so they took off on foot when they saw the cops pull up.

They ran to an adjacent building and jumped a fence to get away.

They also missed a big sign that said “Peoria Police.”

Security video shows Hourieh trying to hide under a bench before being placed in custody.

Al Ebadi climbed back over the fence and was arrested on the street. Both are face charges for shoplifting, trespassing in a critical public safety building and drug charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A bungling mother in Wayland, MI, who tried to save her 16-year-old son, who was choking, by sending a Facebook message instead of calling 911.

The mother didn’t know the Heimlich maneuver and apparently didn’t have access to a phone.

But she did have internet access, so she got an Facebook and messaged the Wayland fire department.

The only problem … it wasn’t the Wayland, Michigan fire department. It was the Wayland, Massachusetts fire department.

The firefighters realized the woman lived in Wayland, Michigan, and quickly sprang into action.

They contacted the Wayland, Michigan Fire Department, confirmed the address and responded to help the victim.

The Massachusetts firefighters helped provide assistance as well.

Thanks to the quick actions of both fire departments, the boy is OK.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A guy in Florida, who tried to rob a 7-Eleven by pointing his finger at the cashier instead of a gun.

The man walked into the store with a red shirt covering his face, and approached the clerk with a pointed finger.

The man demanded all the cash from the register, but the clerk didn’t give him any money, and he rode off on a bike.

Last we heard, the cops were still looking for him.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Rodney Trouble Phillips, 33, who lived up to his middle name when he was arrested for attacking a guy and robbing him.

The victim said Phillips started punching him in the face several times before Phillips took a ring and necklace from him.

A short time later, a witness reported a man was looking in car windows in the area. Phillips was located nearby and arrested. Phillips was jailed on suspicion of burglary and robbery.