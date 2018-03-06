Dutchtown receives no claims, continues in process to be disincorporated

Dutchtown is still on the path to being disincorporated after no claims were made in a meeting by the Cape Girardeau County Commission Monday.

The Commission said they had not been contacted with any outstanding debt claims.

A bond is needed now for disincorporationg Dutchtown.

A bond has been approved by Judge Benjamin Lewis, and once the bond’s in action, the county commissioners can sign the disincorporation ordinance into law.