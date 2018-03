The State’s Attorney of Pulaski County has made sentences in a case from January.

18 year olds Armond Ervin and Jaylen Vinson, as well as 19-year old Terrell Johnson, all from Cairo, were charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm after an incident in Mound City Illinois on January 22.

Ervin and Vinson were sentenced to four years incarceration, and Johnson was sentenced to five years.