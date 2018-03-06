St. Francois man charged with abusing dog

FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. –

A dog in St. Francios County was beat with a hammer, shot, and left to die in a ditch.

The dog Trooper was dumped there without food, and deserted for almost three weeks before being found.

Authorities say Hampton shot and paralyzed the dog and then struck the animal in the head to try and kill it.

Last Thursday, 56-year-old Farmington man Jason Edward Hampton was charged with animal abuse. He is jailed on $10,000 bond.

So far 20 adoption applications have been received.