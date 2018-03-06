The Missouri Alliance to Curb Problem Gambling launches initiatives

March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month. The Missouri Alliance to Curb Problem Gambling will be working around the state to fight what it calls “silent addiction.”

The national Council on problem gambling says around 2 to 3 percent of Americans suffer from problem gambling.

Since the 1-888-BETSOFF gambling helpline was set-up seventeen years ago, 40,000 calls have been made to it.

As always, more information about problem gambling concerns and responsible gaming can be found ncpgambling.org,at 888betsoff.org, and gamblersanonymous.org