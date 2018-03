MATTHEWS, MO –

A crash involving three vehicles blocked roads in New Madrid County yesterday afternoon at the intersection of US 61 and Hwy 80.

One of the vehicles hit a gas line in the wreck, and this led to a leak.

Crews stopped the leak and began to work on repairs, and now all roads are open to traffic.

Drivers in the crash were 25-year-old Christopher Myers, 70-year-old Sonny Copeland, and 23-year-old Alexa Cook.

They were each treated at Missouri Delta.