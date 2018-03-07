Register Now!
MVP Disc Sports – St. Jude Disc Golf Classic
May 19th – Scott City Park Disc Golf Course – Horseshoe Pavilion
***This tournament is a 2 person scramble
Choose the OPEN DIVISION – or – RECREATIONAL DIVISION
TEAM ENTRY FEE OF $60
(2 players/TEAM)
– 2 full rounds of disc golf
– First 100 players registered receive an MVP Disc Sports Player Pack
– Lunch provided between rounds
CASH prizes awarded to OPEN DIVISION winners
Ace Pool contest
CTP contest
AXIOM Pro Disc Golf Basket raffle
Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.