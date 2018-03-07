Two men allegedly sold stock to investor

Two unregistered men allegedly sold stock to an investor and have been ordered by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to cease and desist.

Michael Peregrine of Westboro and Owen Stephenson of Rohnert Park, California sold $100,000 in mining stock in 2014.

The investor agreed and paid the amount.

Instead of wiring the money to the mining company, she unknowingly wired it to Stephenson’s bank account.

Peregrinne and Stephenson have been ordered to give a reason they shouldn’t have to pay restitution and additional payments, which add up to be 120,000 dollars.