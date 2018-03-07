Wednesday, March 7th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Shannon Egeland , who asked his son to shoot him in the leg to delay going to prison and to collect insurance money.

Egeland was sentenced to a ten-year prison sentence following convictions for a laundry list of financial crimes in 2014.

The court allowed Egeland to self-surrender to prison, but he never showed up to begin his prison term.

Instead, he concocted a scam that involved his son shooting him the day before he was to report to jail so he could collect insurance money.

Egeland directed his son to shoot him in the legs with a shotgun.

Egeland, who ended up losing his leg in the incident, told police he had pulled over to help a pregnant woman who was on the side of the road.

While he was helping her, he claimed he was hit in the head and then shot.

He told the judge, “The injury that I sustained doesn’t even bother me. What bothers me the most is my son. The pain is on him. If I could take it all back, I would, but I can’t. That will haunt me the rest of my life.”