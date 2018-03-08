Department of Economic Development reports job growth

The Missouri Department of Economic Development has reported a growth in employment.

Nonfarm jobs raised by 4900 jobs in January.

Most jobs were among private service providers, adding about 5,900.

Professional, scientific and technical services employment was up by 2,800.

2,500 jobs Health care and social assistance were filled.

The January rate is 0.4 percentage points lower than the year-earlier figure.

The unemployment rate is at 3.7 percent.