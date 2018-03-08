Thursday, March 8th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Tony Strasiser, 24, who was busted for stealing some bedsheets and Clif bars from a Target in Clearwater, Florida because it was on his “bucket list.”

Strasiser apparently hid the merch in a reusable grocery bag and departed the store.

But when he was subsequently confronted by a loss prevention officer, Strasiser dropped the stolen goods at the store’s entrance and fled on foot.

Strasiser later returned to Target and apologized for his actions.

He reportedly told a Clearwater Police Department officer that he “shoplifted as a thing for his ‘bucket list.'”

The theft, he added, was a “lapse of good judgment.”

Strasiser was booked on a theft charge into the county jail.

For the record, Strasirer’s mother Lisa is the district attorney in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Sok Yi, 70, who was arrested after he repeatedly called 911 to report that someone had thrown away his clam chowder in a dumpster.

Police said Yi called 911 four separate times and did not report any type of emergency during these calls, instead yelling and screaming that someone had thrown

his clam chowder into a dumpster. He was cited for abusing the 911 system.

About an hour later, dispatchers reported that Yi dialed 911 again complaining to the dispatcher he had received a summons for misusing the

911 system.

When police arrived again, officers found Yi lying in his bed intoxicated. He then began to angrily complain about being issued a misdemeanor summons.

Yi was arrested and advised he would be taken into police custody.

However, when officers repeatedly asked him to get out of bed, he allegedly refused. He was then removed from the bed by police, but as he was being handcuffed, officers said he tensed and refused to comply.

After some hesitation and stalling, he finally complied, police said.

He was charged with misuse of a 911 system and interfering with police.