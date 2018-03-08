Traffic observation going on Independence Street in Cape Girardeau
In Cape Girardeau, there will be traffic count devices as well as field personnel watching drivers today in heavily trafficked spots on Independence Street between Gordonville road and Sunset Boulevard.
They’re studying to see what ways traffic conditions can be improved in the area, and they’ll be presenting that information at a public meeting where ideas will be voted on and maybe even carried out in work that will be funded by the Transportation Trust Fund 5.