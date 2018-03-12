Congressman Jason Smith donates shutdown salary to Rolla Pregnancy Resource Center

Area congressman Jason Smith donated to the Rolla Pregnancy Resource Center from his salary earned during the government shutdown.

The Pregnancy Center is intended to prevent abortions by offering care and support to expectant mothers.

In 2017, the Rolla Pregnancy Resource Center had 427 clients from 20 counties and Seventy percent of their clients came in considering abortion, and in 99% of the cases, they were able to save the baby.

Smith said his shutdown donations are because of his belief quote, “If your government isn’t working for you, then your elected officials should not get paid, it’s that simple.”