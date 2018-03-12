Part of I-55 to be replaced over Highway 61/34

MODOT is preparing to replace a part of I-55 and that passes over Highway 61/34 at Center Junction in Cape Girardeau.

The 50-year-old bridge is rough due to potholes and wear.

Construction is set to take place over the summers of 2019 and 2020.

Highway 61/34 will be changed to a diverging diamond interchange which allows drivers to switch sides at the intersection to allow easier turns.

The project is intended to let traffic move more smoothly through the area.