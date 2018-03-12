Infant killed in domestic disturbance

On Friday, March 9, 2018 at 2:12 p.m., officers were dispatched to 000-block of North Hanover in reference to a reported animal bite. Upon arriving, officers discovered that a 13 month old female had been bitten/attacked by a dog that lived in that residence.

The infant was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The dog was impounded and transported to a shelter awaiting disposition to be euthanized per protocol.

This case is still under investigation.