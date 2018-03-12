Monday, March 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO …..

Drashaydrian Montell Hunter, a 26 year old Texas auto thief, who goes by the name of “Stinky Butt.”

Hunter was arrested for a series of car jackings, but he escaped from a hospital where he was being treated for injuries related to his arrest.

Cops brought in a K-9 unit but they’ve been unable to find him.

They’ve since set up an anonymous tip line and are offering a $1,000 reward.

AND THEN THERE’S …

18 year old Jesse Wills and 23 year old Cody Mojica, who were arrested in Cape Coral, Florida for burglarizing 20 cars on the street where they lived.

A neighbor observed the pair breaking into multiple cars, which were left unlocked.

Police later searched their home and found sunglasses, cash, and a toolset.

Wills admitted that he was breaking in while Mojica served as a lookout.

They were arrested on a handful of charges including burglary and grand theft.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Lauren Whitney Foust, an Alabama woman who got busted for trying to smuggle drugs to her boyfriend in prison.

Police received a tip that Foust had drugs on her when she attended her boyfriend’s court date so they set up surveillance in the room.

During his trial, Ray asked to go to the bathroom and dropped a folder in front of her as he passed by.

He then bent down to pick it up and grabbed a package that she had taped to the floor.

Investigators approached him and he tried hiding the package in his shoe.

Both them were ultimately arrested after cops found mariijuana, methamphetamines, rolling papers, tobacco, and two syringes.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

36 year old rapper Juelz Santana bolted from the Newark, New Jersey Airport after he was caught trying to get a gun through security.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon Louis James, ran away when TSA Agents spotted the weapon.

Sources claimed that Santana, a member of the rap group “The Diplomats,” may have jumped in a cab during his getaway.

The rapper was previously arrested in New Jersey in 2011 after cops found marijuana, a pair of loaded handguns, and ammunition in his Bergenfield, New Jersey recording studio.