Three men in Perry County arrested after police chase

Three men in Perry County were arrested following a police chase last Friday.

Police chased the suspect’s vehicle after it almost collided with the patrol car.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, including a marijuana joint, a meth pipe, and five bag containing methamphetamine and four baggies containing marijuana packaged for sale.

34-year-old Derrick Garver, 26-year-old Devon Antreie Matlock, and 48-year-old Johnny Wayne White were all arrested.