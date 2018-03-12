US senate candidate Austin Petersen banned from Facebook over AR-15 raffle

US Senate Candidate for Missouri Austin Petersen was banned from Facebook last week surrounding a controversial raffle in which he is giving away an AR-15.

Petersen told KZIM KSIM that Facebook told a reporter the post was a violation of the terms of service, after last year they said it had not.

According to Petersen, Facebook has the right to ban him, but they seem inconsistent in their policy.

Petersen said the Facebook ban helped to represent his situation as an “underdog” candidate in the run for the US Senate seat.