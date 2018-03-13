Tuesday, March 13th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Sacramento, California animal shelter is looking for a thief who broke into the shelter and stole a gum-ball machine

The theft was captured on surveillance video, which shows the man entering the Front Street Animal Shelter through a doggie door and attempting to take the gum-ball machine back through the same doggie door exit.

While the thief was trying to take the machine through the doggie door, the top of the machine fell off and gum-balls scattered across the floor.

The shelter also said that there was a donation box filled with money across from where the gum-ball machine once stood, but the thief didn’t touch it.

AND THEN THERE’S:

70 year old Linda Tracy Gillman of Herriman, Utah, who had previously been found guilty of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband, was charged for the third time with attempting to get someone to kill more of her enemies.

Gillman was found guilty on Friday of one count of criminal solicitation, as she was trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband and his new wife.

She was also charged Friday, the same day, with new counts of solicitation of a hit man.

While in jail, Gillman reportedly tried to get another inmate to murder the man who she initially hired to kill her ex-husband.

OR HOW ABOUT:

Thirty-four year old New Mexico Probationer Ginger Sharp tested positive for Methamphetamine and claimed that she had been prescribed the drug by her doctor.

Sharpe was placed on probation last year following a forgery conviction. As part of her supervision, Sharpe was required to submit to periodic drug testing.

After her urine tested positive, she presented a phony pill bottle with a label indicating that she was prescribed “Methamphetamine 5 mg tablets.”

When confronted last week about her purported meth prescription, Sharpe confessed to fraud and claimed that a friend made the prescription for her.

OKAY, ONE MORE:

Just 10 minutes after buying his dream sports car a 37-year-old Melbourne man was clocked driving 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in a 40 kilometers per hour (24 miles per hour) zone and immediately pulled over.

After purchasing a 2013 Porsche SUV the Australian man began speeding and filming himself drive at more than double the speed limit.

The vehicle, which had been purchased about ten minutes earlier, was impounded for thirty days.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.