VFW Post Makes Donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Post 6407 visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Missouri at their Scott City Site to take a tour of the program and present them with a donation. Members and staff were present to accept the check and talk more about the day to day happenings at the organization. Members of the program also presented VFW Auxiliary Post 6407 with handmade cards to show appreciation for the donation.