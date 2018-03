There was a deadly crash between a train and a garbage truck yesterday south of Bernie.

50 year old Kenneth Simpson of Poplar Bluff tried to cross the tracks ahead of the train, but was not able to cross before the train hit his vehicle. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He later died after being taken to a Dexter hospital.

56 year old Ulysses S. Grant, the train’s conductor, had minor injuries.

Yesterday morning, an investigation was underway.