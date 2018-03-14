Governor Greitens plans to invest in Registered Apprenticeship Programs

Governor Greitens has announced a plan to invest $3.6 million in new Registered Apprenticeship programs across the state.

The apprenticeship programs help to get students on the job training with professional supervision.



Those that complete the program get a nationally recognized credential.

A variety of businesses currently use apprenticeship programs. Missouri currently has about 400 existing Registered Apprenticeship programs, 13,000 active apprentices and hundreds of participating employers.