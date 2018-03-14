President Trump to speak in St. Louis about Hawley; McCaskill responds

President Trump will be speaking at a Boeing plant in St. Louis today, talking about the tax cut bill he signed in December.

He’s also likely to talk about Josh Hawley, current attorney general and US senate candidate.

Senator Claire McCaskill has responded to the visit, saying she still believes her vote against the tax cut was for the best.

Hawley’s contenders for US senate include former presidential candidate Austin Petersen, Air Force veteran Tony Monetti, and former senate candidate Todd Akin.