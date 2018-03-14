Wednesday, March 14th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Jonathan Rivera, a 25 year old Connecticut man in court for a charge of vehicle theft, allegedly stole a car to get to court.

Rivera, a young man from Hartford Connecticut, was at the Hartford Superior Court last week (Wednesday March 7th) to appear before a judge on charges of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle involving the theft of a car.

As Rivera was inside, Hartford Authority agents outside of the courthouse were scanning license plates for parking violators. When they got reports of a white 2014 Subaru Legacy, whose license plates had been reported stolen, police decided keep an eye on the car.

When Rivera left court he allegedly went to the car, got in, and attempted to drive away. The police moved in and immediately arrested him.

AND THEN THERE’S……

January Neatherlin, a 32 year old Oregon woman running an illegal childcare operating called “Little Giggles,” has been sentenced to 21 years after she gave children Melatonin, a sleep-aid, so she could hit the gym and go tanning while they slept.

The woman reportedly lied to the children’s parents and told them that she was a registered nurse. She ran the phony daycare center out of her home, which came under police surveillance after a tip from her former roommate and boyfriend.

Her operation consisted of giving children Melatonin and telling parents that they could not pick the children up between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., which she deemed “nap time.”

Police found out that during these hours she would check in at a local Cross Fit gym and a tanning salon. She plead guilty to 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment and one count of third-degree assault, according to court records.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Anthony J. Morcilio, a 25 year old man in Bayonne, New Jersey allowed cops to come into his apartment even though he had marijuana plants growing inside.

Police were responding to a phone call by Morcilio’s girlfriend, which she made following an argument they had. Upon arrival the cops were unable to enter the apartment but were able to detect sounds consistent with “human cries.”

Morcilio opened the door and allowed the cops inside of his apartment, where they immediately detected a strong odor of raw marijuana. While inside they discovered a number of electrical extension cords leading into a closet, where the marijuana was in plain view. In total the police discovered seven marijuana plants along with marijuana growing equipment.

Morcilio was placed under arrest and subsequently charged with possession of marijuana over 50 grams; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public park, and within 1,000 feet of a school; distribution of marijuana over one ounce but less than five pounds; and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Amber Young, a thirty-two year old bride, was en route to her own wedding when she was arrested on suspicions of driving under the influence in Southern Arizona.

Marana police said that Young triggered a three-car collision that sent someone to the hospital at approximately 10:30 a.m. An officer suspected that Young, who was wearing a white, floor-length dress, was driving impaired. She was arrested and taken to the police station.

The bride submitted to a blood test and signed a criminal citation for DUI before she was released to her Fiancée, according to the sergeant of the Marana police department.