On Wednesday Cape Girardeau Police officers arrested 36-year old Charles E. Clark, of Cape Girardeau on a warrant for Class D Felony Arson-2nd Degree and Class D Felony Burglary-2nd Degree in regards to the February 3, 2018 Cape Splash arson and burglary. Clark was taken into custody in Cape Girardeau without incident. His bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety.