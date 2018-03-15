HerrinFesta Italiana
The HerrinFesta Italiana is back again this year in Herrin, Illinois!
Pop Evil – Thursday May 24th
Lee Brice – Friday May 25th
Mike Renick Band & The Beach Boys – Saturday May 26th
Kix, Slaughter & Queensryche – Sunday May 27th
Faith & Family Night – Natalie Grant, Jordan Filez -Memorial Day Monday May 28th
All the fun of the fair, car show, bocce ball tournament, golf scramble, parade, great food & friends!
Find out more about the event along with information on special $10 pit seats and general admission here