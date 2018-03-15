The HerrinFesta Italiana is back again this year in Herrin, Illinois!

Pop Evil – Thursday May 24th

Lee Brice – Friday May 25th

Mike Renick Band & The Beach Boys – Saturday May 26th

Kix, Slaughter & Queensryche – Sunday May 27th

Faith & Family Night – Natalie Grant, Jordan Filez -Memorial Day Monday May 28th

All the fun of the fair, car show, bocce ball tournament, golf scramble, parade, great food & friends!

Find out more about the event along with information on special $10 pit seats and general admission here