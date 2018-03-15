Students walkout in local schools as part of national day in protest of gun violence
Students in our area participated in National School Walkout Day yesterday.
About 60 students took part in the walkout at Jackson Junior High. Students were allowed to leave classes, but were told they would be suspended if they left the school. They held a group prayer outside on school ground.
Principal Chris Kase of Cape Central High School said almost 200 students walked out yesterday, which is around 20 percent of their total students.