Thursday, March 15th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Chinese Man in Yongsheng County, Yunnan Province who was illegally keeping an Asian bear as a pet told police that he had found the animal as a cub and initially mistook it for a puppy.

Police acted on a tip from a neighbor who saw a post about the animal on social media. They visited the man’s home and found the 176 pound bear being kept in a cage.

Asian black bears are considered a protected species in China and those found to be keeping them without forest authority approval can face fines of up to $475.

Police said that the bear was turned over to the local wild animal protection department and transferred to an animal welfare center.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A female tourist on the holiday island of Koh Samui, Thailand was caught on camera stripping naked and rubbing herself against a mythical penis-shaped rock.

The unidentified woman was then captured thrusting her hips against the twelve-foot-high rock, which locals believe holds the spirt of an old man.

The Hin ta rock, said to look like a man’s penis, is a major tourist attraction and is found next to a smaller Hin Yai rock, which is said to resemble female genitalia.

Locals are now demanding that police find the woman and force her to apologize. Thai police confirmed that they had received a complaint about the naked woman and are actively investigating the situation.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Back to the crazy beaches of Thailand: a couple of drunken tourists were filmed having sex on a beach in Thailand in broad daylight and could be sent to jail if they are caught.

Police have launched a manhunt for the tourists, who got frisky on Dongtan Beach at 8:00 a.m. after a night of partying. Their identities are not known, but officers in the popular resort of Pattaya believe they are of western origin.

Onlookers said they had sex for more than three minutes before people started shouting at them to stop, and the couple disappeared down the beach.

Officers are checking CCTV to trace their footsteps and have interviewed staff at the lifeguard’s hut, from where the pair were filmed. The couple could be fined, and if they are found guilty of public obscenity they could even be sent to prison.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A suspected bird bandit in Coconut Grove, Florida was caught on camera trying to snatch several peacocks before eventually making off with one of the birds.

Surveillance footage shows the suspected thief parking in front of a house, exiting his truck with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, and walking toward the driveway and in the direction of a handful of peacocks.

The perpetrator then attempted to grab a peacock but they kept fluttering out of his grasp. Moments later, in what resembled a chase out of a Road Runner cartoon, the man is seen running across the sidewalk with a peacock tucked under his arm.

He then sprinted to his truck and sped away – with an angry mob of peacocks on his tail. The homeowner said you can see “all of the peacocks” chasing the thief on camera before he eventually gets away.

The Miami police said they will be investigating the bird bandit and hope to uncover his identity soon.