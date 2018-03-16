Friday, March 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oklahoma mom named Patricia Ann Spann who once married her son will now go to jail for marrying her daughter. The 46-year-old mom and her 26-year-old daughter got married in the town of Lawton about 17 months after same-sex marriage became legal in the state of Oklahoma.

To get around the potential snag of their shared family name, Patricia Spann listed her name as Patricia Ann Clayton on the pair’s marriage license application, filed with Comanche County.

For her part in marrying her daughter, two years after she was legally allowed to contact her children following an annulled marriage to her biological son, Patricia Spann will serve time in jail, according to the Oklahoman.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An unidentified Man in a Dallas, Texas was standing in the books and magazines section of the store when another customer noticed the suspect had exposed his penis and was masturbating.

When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect reportedly fled the Target store on foot, police said.

The Dallas police released surveillance footage of the man and are asking the public’s help in identifying him.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Dennis Alexander, a teacher and a Seaside City California reserve officer with the Sand City Police Department, accidentally discharged a firearm while teaching a public safety class, injuring one student.

Alexander was teaching a lesson at Seaside High School when he pointed his gun into the ceiling and accidentally fired it.

A 17-year-old student was injured by a bullet fragment or by debris that fell from the ceiling.

The shooting also came just one day before students and teachers across the country participated in school walkouts to honor the 17-people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and call for stricter gun control laws.

Alexander was placed on administrative leave.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Forty-five-year old Nathaniel Smith and twenty-nine-year old LaTasha Smith, a Georgia couple convicted of attacking a restaurant owner and her daughter over cold takeout chicken, have been shipped off to state prison to begin serving lengthy sentences for the beat-down.

The Smiths pleaded guilty to an assault last June at a Qwik Chik takeout stand. According to police, the couple had complained to owner Jeanette Norris that their chicken was cold and that they received a paltry amount of French fries.

After refunding the couple’s money, Norris dialed 911 when the duo continued to be belligerent. LaTasha subsequently began pummeling Norris at the rear of the Qwik Chik.

When Norris’s 15-year-old daughter exited a vehicle to aid her mother, Nathaniel sucker punched the girl in the face, knocking her to the ground. Jeanette Norris suffered two black eyes and cuts to the face during the attack, while her daughter was left with a black eye.

Nathaniel is now locked up in the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison and LaTasha is incarcerated at Arrendale State Prison in Alto, a town about 75 miles northeast of Atlanta.