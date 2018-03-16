Suspect sought in shooting kills self

A Perryville man ended a brief standoff with sheriff’s deputies and police Tuesday afternoon by taking his own life. 19-year old Hunter Joseph Lane died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound as deputies were attempting to take him into custody for questioning. Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said Lane was the prime suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning that left another Perryville resident with what was described as a minor gunshot wound to his left arm. The incident began earlier Tuesday as deputies investigated. A facebook post says Schaaf said an incident just after midnight Sunday morning involved a kid in the Shakertown area trailer park, cutting donuts in a yard. It was discovered that he’d been hit by a bullet in his upper left arm. Lane was the prime suspect. A search warrant was issued on Lane’s residence and expanded to include 526 E. Ste. Marie St. in Perryville, which belongs to Lane’s grandmother, JoAnn Lane. Deputies saw Lane so they talked to the owner. When she opened the door, they heard a gunshot. When the sheriff’s department’s Special Emergency Response Team entered the residence, they discovered Lane’s body and recovered a 9mm rifle. On Friday, Lane was arrested by officers of the Perryville Police Department on a felony drug charge, along with felony resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. Schaaf says Lane was bonded out of the Perry County Jail at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday, four hours before the Sunday shooting.