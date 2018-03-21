Sheriff of Mississippi County indicted for identity theft

The Sheriff of Mississippi County was indicted yesterday on eleven felony counts of Identity Theft.

34-year-old East Prairie native Cory Hutcheson is charged with illegally possessing and transferring other people’s identification and Forgery. He’s said to have done this with mobile numbers.

Hutcheson has pled not guilty to all charges, and he’s been released on bond.

He’d face five years in prison on each count, with a fine up to $250,000.

The case is still under investigation by the FBI and the State Highway Patrol, and the Assistant United States Attorney Keith Sorrell is working on the case on behalf of the US Attorney’s office.