Wednesday, March 21st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Thirty-three-year-old teacher Christina Marie Maddox of Yulee, Florida has been arrested for posting on Facebook that she was “going to blow everyone up” during an elementary school teacher planning day.

Maddox allegedly posted the statement Thursday night and now faces a felony charge of written threats to kill.

The police reported that Maddox wrote, “They have teaching planning day tomorrow and I’ll def be there going to blow everyone up.”

Maddox was contacted by the County Sheriff’s Office and arrested the next day. She reportedly told police the post was taken out of context and she had no intentions to hurt anyone.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Back to the beautiful sunshine state – twenty-five-year-old Joseph Boren was arrested on a misdemeanor obstruction charge and initially continued to refer to himself as “Captain Dickhead.”

Cops responding to a 1:45 AM disturbance at a residence in Sebastian encountered Pamela Alonge, who apologized for arguing loudly with her boyfriend in the home’s backyard.

When asked multiple times to identify himself, the boyfriend refused and was “being evasive and argumentative with officers at the scene,” according to an arrest affidavit.

After cops handcuffed the man, they took one more shot at extracting a name from him. “At which time he said his name was ‘Captain Dickhead,’” an officer reported.

OR HOW ABOUT……

ANOTHER story from the great state of Florida – a group of underage spring breakers were arrested Saturday afternoon for drinking alcohol and were photographed smiling on a bus headed to jail.

The gang of 14 kids were arrested for underage drinking amid St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, authorities said.

In a photo tweeted by deputies, some of the shackled spring breakers flashed big grins – with one girl even appearing to pose with her handcuffs.

The sheriff’s department also reminded the community via twitter that they have a “#zerotolerance” for underage drinking because “21 is the law.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Thirty-year old Michael Bello of Lancaster, Pennsylvania had a little too much fun on St. Patrick’s Day. Bello was arrested after police say he was driving under the influence and vomiting out the window at the same time.

Police say the incident happened around 2:00 p.m. in Manor Township and East Hempfield Township. They were notified of a possible DUI as the driver was witnessed vomiting out of his car and swerving into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was stopped by police and Bello was taken into custody. A chemical test of his breath confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was later charged with two counts of driving under the influence and driving on right side of roadway (meaning partially or fully in the shoulder lane).