Man serving time for Cape Girardeau robbery now convicted to federal prison for Cairo robbery

A man from Cairo who’s serving a 13 year sentence for a robbery in Cape Girardeau, will also be sent to federal prison for his conviction in a bank robbery in which his accomplice killed two workers and injured a third in Cairo.

Otha Don Wilkins pled guilty to planning the heist with James Watts back in May 2014.

Watkins had served as a lookout as Watts robbed the bank. Watts killed the two bank employees when he couldn’t get any money.

Watts is currently serving a life sentence.

Watkins will be serving 23 years in prison.