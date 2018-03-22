Perry County Memorial Hospital expands
The Perry County Memorial Hospital will be expanding into another building. The hospital bought the Dean office Building on Main Street in the city of Perryville, which is now under renovation to be used for office space for physicians and expanding their medical equipment sales, lease, and service.
More information is expected in the near future as the hospital’s local service and caregiving team are expected to be introduced.
The date of the new building’s opening not yet known.